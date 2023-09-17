Off-duty Little Rock police officer arrested for DWI

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an incident involving one of their own officers that happened early on Saturday morning.

According to reports, patrol officers responded to an accident on East 2nd Street just after 2:00 a.m. The accident involved off-duty Officer Paul Riley who had been assigned to the extended leave unit to fulfill a military obligation.

Officers found Riley passed out inside the vehicle and stated that he appeared to be intoxicated. He was then taken into custody without incident and transported to the Pulaski County Regional Jail.

His blood alcohol level tested at .219 which is twice the legal limit. Riley was then charged with a DWI and has been placed on administrative leave while he awaits the outcome of an administrative investigation.