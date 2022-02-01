As temperatures drop, Little Rock opens up warming centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No one loves those freezing temperatures, but the harsh cold is much worse for some individuals -- like those without homes or a warm place to stay.
That's why the Little Rock Parks & Recreation Community Centers will open as Warming Centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2022.
Residents can stop by and get out of the cold weather at the following locations:
- Dunbar Community Center – 1001 West 16th, Little Rock, AR 72202, (501) 376-1084
- Southwest Community Center – 6401 Baseline Road, Little Rock, AR 72209, (501) 918-3975
- Stephens Community Center – 3720 West 18th, Little Rock, AR 72204, (501) 603-9974
- West Central Community Center – 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd, Little Rock, AR 72204, (501) 379-1890
- East Little Rock Community Center – 2500 East 6th Street, Little Rock, AR 72202 (501), 374-2881