As temperatures drop, Little Rock opens up warming centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No one loves those freezing temperatures, but the harsh cold is much worse for some individuals -- like those without homes or a warm place to stay.

That's why the Little Rock Parks & Recreation Community Centers will open as Warming Centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2022.

Residents can stop by and get out of the cold weather at the following locations: