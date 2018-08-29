MAUMELLE, Ark. (KTHV) – Former middleweight professional boxer Jermain Taylor is arrested again.

The former middleweight boxing champion was arrested on Wednesday, August 29 and booked in the Pulaski County Jail around 5:06 p.m.

Taylor is facing charges of third-degree battery and aggravated assault on a family member. THV11 is waiting on information regarding this recent incident.

The former boxing champion has a hefty rap sheet.

He was arrested in August 2014 for a shooting at his home. Pulaski County deputies said Taylor, his cousin, and one other man got into an altercation before Taylor allegedly shot his cousin several times. According to the arrest report sent to THV11, Taylor admitted to going into his home, obtaining a firearm, and shooting his cousin.

Taylor was then arrested in January 2015 after a man said the boxer shot at him and pointed a gun at his wife and children at an MLK parade. He was stripped of his IBF middleweight title in February 2015. He was then charged with second-degree battery in July 2015 after allegedly knocking out a man in a substance-abuse rehabilitation facility.

In May 2016, Taylor was sentenced in relation to charges from those three separate incidents. He received a six-year suspended sentences [Meaning he wouldn’t have to serve time in prison as long as he stayed out of trouble], 120 hours of community service, mandatory drug screening, and a $2,000 fine.

In July 2017 Taylor was arrested by Maumelle police following a domestic disturbance call. Officers spoke with a woman involved in the dispute. She told police Taylor had attacked her as they were arguing and bit her several times. In that case, he was charged with third-degree battery, first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree interference with emergency communication.

On August 13, 2018, court records show a nolle prosequi was filed, meaning prosecutors decided to drop the charges from the July 2017 incident.

