Man in custody after allegedly shooting at police officers in Roland

When officers arrived, Sheriff Lane says the suspect came out of the house shooting at police while holding a small child in his arms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROLAND, Oklahoma — According to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane, a man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a Roland Police officer and attempting to stab him on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Sheriff Lane says Roland Police responded to a call from a home on Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived, Sheriff Lane says the suspect came out of the house shooting at police while holding a small child in his arms. The sheriff says the officer did not return fire because of the suspect holding a child.

According to Sheriff Lane, when the suspect ran out of ammo, the officer ran and tackled the man. Sheriff Lane says the suspect then pulled a knife and tried to stab the Roland Police officer.

Sheriff Lane says the man is now in custody and no one was hurt during the incident.

No further details including the suspect’s name and the charges he could be facing have been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device