HPD: Son fatally shoots man who attacked his dad, inappropriately touched his mother

Police said no arrests or charges have been filed as the shooting occurred in self-defense.

HOUSTON — A 39-year-old man inappropriately touched a woman and assaulted her husband before he was fatally shot behind a restaurant in southeast Houston, police said early Friday.

The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. in a parking lot at 12810 Gulf Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

Witnesses told detectives the altercation began inside the Ostioneria Michoacan bar and restaurant. The attacker first touched a woman inappropriately, so she slapped him.

The woman and her husband then left the restaurant, getting in their vehicle. That’s when the alleged attacker also came outside and got in his vehicle, pulling up to the couple.

The man got out and beat the husband, knocking him out, witnesses said. The man then struck the wife just as the couple’s son arrived and opened fire on him.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died. The shooter’s mother was accidentally shot in the leg as well, but she is expected to recover.

When the father woke up, he said he saw his son being questioned by police. Detectives said a surveillance video recording matched the family's story, and they were allowed to leave the scene.

At this time no charges have been filed as the investigation continues. As per standard procedure, the case will be referred to a grand jury.

The father said he was robbed and shot in the face just a few years ago, which is why his son was quick to take action when he saw the attack happening.