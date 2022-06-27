FORT WORTH, Texas — Hot dog fans, rejoice! You will soon be able to drink a new seltzer with a unique flavor... hot dog water.
Fort Worth-based Martin House Brewing Company is launching the new flavor at Glizzy Fest, an event honoring the American favorite. If you're wondering what a "glizzy" is, it's slang for a hot dog.
The Awesome Sauce: Bun Length Hot Dog Water Seltzer will be 5.2% ABV.
The brewery is behind other unique flavors such as the Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer, Murph Juice, a BBQ sauce beer, Buffalo Wangz, a buffalo wing sauce sour beer, and even an "Elf"-themed beer brewed with spaghetti, syrup and M&Ms.
Glizzy Fest will happen on July 16 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Martin House Brewing Backyard.
A John Cougar Mellencamp cover band, Texan Fool, will be performing and a few hot dog-themed food trucks will be serving up "glizzies."
There will also be 25 other beers on tap at the event if hot dog water isn't your thing.