Local News
Minor in serious condition after traffic collision, Little Rock police say
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of University and 53rd Street. Temporary lane closures can be expected.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are asking the public to avoid the area of University and 53rd Street.
Police say a minor is in serious condition after a traffic collision.
Accident Reconstruction Officers have been called to work this accident. Temporary lane closures are expected in the area.