x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Local News

Minor in serious condition after traffic collision, Little Rock police say

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of University and 53rd Street. Temporary lane closures can be expected.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up photo of police lights by night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are asking the public to avoid the area of University and 53rd Street.

Police say a minor is in serious condition after a traffic collision.

Accident Reconstruction Officers have been called to work this accident. Temporary lane closures are expected in the area.