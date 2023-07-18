Missing persons focus of statewide law enforcement summit

Law enforcement from across the state came together to learn about new technology and procedures that can help with missing person investigations.

BENTON, Ark. — Families subject to missing person cases took center stage Tuesday at the Benton Event Center for the 12th annual Missing Persons Event.

The office of the Attorney General put on the event. It allowed law enforcement across Arkansas to learn and connect with families of those missing, like Laurel Hall, whose daughter, Cleashindra, disappeared 29 years ago.

"We are still at day one of our investigation," Hall said. "We don't have a clue as to what happened to her... [I'm] not giving up hope. Not until I take my last breath."

Hall said in 1994, Pine Bluff police were unsure how to handle a missing persons case like hers because they'd never done it.

"In many cases, they don't have experience," Hall said. "They don't have a closeness of a missing person, so they don't have that connection."

That's why Hall and other families were present at the event alongside law enforcement officials like Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden.

"It's very important for us to stay involved," Minden said. "Just trying to gather knowledge so we can do the best job we can if a child is missing, or an adult, to get them back to their family."

Tuesday's event wasn't just about connecting. National speakers took the stage to share their thoughts on the subject. There was also a discussion on how new technology can aid with investigations.

It's why Minden said he encouraged his staff to be in attend.

"You want everybody to be on the same page," Minden said. "We were talking about the child abduction response teams... Arkansas was the first state to go statewide with this type of team."

Most importantly, Minden said this makes sure they stay ready to respond.

"Just know that there's a plan so that your officers when they get on the scene, they're not trying to figure out what they have to do," Minden said. "They know what to do."

That's the goal for Hall. Although she's still looking for her daughter, she's staying focused by helping others know how to respond.