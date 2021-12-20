Garland County deputies searching for missing teen, last seen Dec. 9

The Garland County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help in searching for missing juvenile Christina Martinez.

Martinez was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 p.m., wearing a blue or purple hoodie and blue jeans.

She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 108 pounds. She also as dark brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say she may possibly be in a Black Ford Focus displaying license plate AR AEF15W.