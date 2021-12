The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for missing 47-year-old Sherdale Kelley.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for missing 47-year-old Sherdale Kelley.

Kelley was last seen in Little Rock on Sunday, Dec. 19. He is possibly in a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, Arkansas LPN: 655ZUU.

He is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact us at 501-404-3014.