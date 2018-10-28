LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for missing Harold Wayne Darner.

Darner is a 72-year-old male missing from Magnolia Nursing Home.

He was last known to be on West Roosevelt Rd at the Magnolia Nursing Home.

Darner is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blue eyes, grey hair and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing blue jacket, blue jeans and Nike shoes..

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Little Rock Police Department Dispatch at (501) 371-4829.

