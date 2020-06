LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are searching for 14-year-old Komarrion Young.

Police said Komarrion left his home on May 14, 2020, in a white Dodge Durango and did not return. He is 5'10'' and weighs 120 lbs.

Police also said he may be with Antonio Hatton.

If you know where Komarrion is or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Detective Hilgeman at 501-404-3042.