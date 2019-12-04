The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing homeless man. They are looking for 73-year-old James Ray Brown.

Brown's family said he was last seen at the VA Hospital on Wednesday, March 6 when he was discharged.

He is described as 6 feet and 2 inches tall and wrights 198 pounds. Police say Brown frequents the Compassion Center and city bus station.

Little Rock Police Department Please help us locate Mr. Brown! If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact detectives at 501-404-3042.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Detective Richard Hilgeman at (501)-404-3042.