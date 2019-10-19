MARIANNA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Annie Lee Hampton from Marianne.

She was last seen wearing a white gown with a bunny logo near Anna Strong Middle School at 428 N Anna Strong.

Police say she is 5 feet 8 inches, weighs 120 pounds and went missing around 7:45 a.m. on Friday morning.

Hampton is believed to possibly be traveling in a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am/Prix that is brown in color, police say.

Anyone with information should contact the Marianna Police Department at (870) 295-2508.