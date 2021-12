The North Little Rock Police Department is asking for help in locating Oceania Smith.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing juvenile.

Police say 17-year-old Oceania Smith left her home in North Little Rock.

She is believed to be in Little Rock with her acquaintances at an unknown location or possibly still in North Little Rock.

If you know her current location, please contact Detective Dallas at 501-975-8770.