Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman who was last seen on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PARAGOULD, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 73-year-old Diana Gaskill.

According to reports, Gaskill was last seen in Paragould at 1301 E. Lake Street near E. Court Street & 14th Avenue.

She was last seen on Monday afternoon and is described to be about 5'3" tall with white hair and blue eyes.