UPDATE - The Newport Police Department has inactivated the following Silver Alert.

The Newport Police Department and Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert in hopes of finding 74-year-old Willard Jones.

Jones was last known to be at 1205 McClain St., in Newport, Ark. near Unity Health-Harris Hospital on Sunday, August 4 at 8:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue paper scrub pants, blue collared polo shirt with white horizontal stripes.

He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 277 pounds. Jones' hair is thin with a white/silver color. He also has blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Newport Police Department at (870) 523-2723.