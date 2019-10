The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has activated a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Shirley Crow of Ferndale.

Police say she was last seen in Malvern at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Saturday driving a 2004 Ford Ranger.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Crow, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office asks to contact them at (501) 340-6963 or your local law enforcement agency.