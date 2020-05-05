WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police has issued a missing persons advisory for 58-year-old Karen Jean Dunn of the Gregory community who was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Friday, May 1 at an address on Woodruff County Road 717.

Woodruff County Sheriff's Office issued a statement describing Dunn as a white female with red/blonde curly hair, blue eyes, 5'4" tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Deputies said she may be driving a 2012 Nissan Altima (unknown color), displaying a Mississippi license plate, YLA 2481.

Anyone with information about Dunn or her whereabouts should contact the Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department by calling (870) 347-2583.