New Fayetteville Police headquarters opens next week

The new facility will be located at 1800 N. Stephen Carr Memorial Blvd.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The new Fayetteville Police headquarters is set to open on Monday, May 1, at 7 am.

The new facility will be located at 1800 N. Stephen Carr Memorial Blvd. The original facility is located at 100 W. Rock St. in downtown Fayetteville and has been operating there since July 1993.

The public entrance and lobby will be open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can access the lobby after normal operating hours on an as-needed basis and use an intercom system to contact Dispatch. Both on and off-street parking will be available for visitors.

Fayetteville Police personnel are in the final stages of transferring locations. The original facility will be closed to the public after 5 p.m. Friday, April 28. There will be signs posted on the doors informing visitors of the new headquarters.

Fayetteville voters approved a bond measure in April 2019 to fund this project. The construction began on the approximately 82,500-sq. ft. secured facility in February 2021.

Fayetteville Police says its new facility is fully ADA accessible, includes several areas capable of hosting public meetings and programming and offers increased space, safety and security for officers and staff.

A building dedication ceremony and community tour plans will be announced later this month.

WE'RE MOVING! Starting this coming Monday, May 1st, all Police Department business will be handled at our new police... Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Friday, April 28, 2023

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device