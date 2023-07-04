City of North Little Rock reports 'significant' progress week after tornado

According to city officials, the tornado on March 31 affected approximately 1,100 residents and businesses.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock released an update on recovery efforts Friday, a week after an EF-3 tornado blew through the area.

According to city officials, the tornado affected approximately 1,100 residents and businesses on March 31. The data is tentative, but North Little Rock said 80 structures were destroyed while 400 sustained significant damage.

"The tornado last Friday had a devastating impact on North Little Rock," North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick said. "I want to thank our first responders, electric department, parks staff, and all of our city employees who worked diligently to help meet the needs of those affected in our city."

Crowder Gulf, a disaster recovery and management service, began removing debris on Wednesday. A report Friday morning stated that 8,400 cubic yards of debris had been removed.

As for electricity, the city said over 15,000 residents lost power on March 31, and as of Friday morning, just over 700 homes remain without it.

"I am amazed at all the hard work," Hartwick said. "Our city is one large family and together, we will heal, rebuild and be stronger than ever."

North Little Rock extended the curfew in the affected areas for the safety and security of residents until 6 a.m. on April 9.

The city said the location of the volunteer sign-up and donation for North Little Rock residents affected by the tornado is at 1300 Pike Avenue.

The following resources are available at this location:

FEMA (temporary location)

Department of Health (birth certificates are available, free of charge)

Salvation Army (meals and other services)

Arkansas Legal Services

American Red Cross

Central Arkansas Development Council

Items needed: Diapers, toilet paper, baby wipes, work gloves, large trash bags, five-gallon buckets w/lids, laundry bags, rakes, sunscreen and shovels