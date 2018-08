NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A 47-year-old man was found stabbed after a disturbance on Pike Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

North Little Rock Police responded to a disturbance shortly after 2 a.m. near 1100 Pike Ave. when they found Joseph Lee Venson with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m.

The death is North Little Rock's 11th homicide this year.

Anyone with information should call police at 501-771-7156.

