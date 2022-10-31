Northwest Arkansas couple says 'til death do us part' on Halloween night

A Bentonville couple tied the knot at a festive display on Halloween night.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Spooky season fans call it the nightmare on Backus Avenue. It's a festive Halloween display in Bentonville.

“We like scaring people," said Jimmy Pottridge, the Halloween display owner. "It’s right up our alley.”

For the past four years, the Pottridges' created a large Halloween display at their house, making it a trick-or-treat paradise.

“Last year we had over 2,000 people come through," Jimmy said.

This year, the Pottridges' received a special request at their Halloween display, a wedding.

“It’s going to be chaos," Jimmy said.

It started out as a simple phone call to the groom, Trevor Ashford's sister Britini Pottridge.

“And said ‘hey are you ordained,'" Britini said recalling her conversation with her brother. "And I said ‘uh, I can be.'"

So, she quickly got her certification to officiate the wedding. Then, it was time to pick a location.

“'Where are we going to do this?'" Britini said Trevor asked her. "Where are they going to do this? And I go ‘uh, hey, since it’s Halloween, why don’t we try to use their [Jimmy's home] front yard,'" Britini asked.

She then made the call to her father-in-law Jimmy.

“I told her 'sure, what the heck, let's do it,'" he said.

“Literally came out last night put together, the archway," Britini said.

Then, on Halloween night, surrounded by trick-or-treaters, close friends, dalmatians, clowns, and a 15-foot skeleton, Trevor and Candice Ashford tied the knot.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” Trevor said. “See where life takes us.”

The Ashfords' say they will have an official wedding ceremony next year. They plan for the wedding to be in more of a traditional setting, with more family and friends. However, they say they still plan to stand out with Candice planning to wear a black dress.

