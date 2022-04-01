Officer Tommy Norman has successful stent surgery after heart attack

Tommy Norman said he had a successful second surgery where a new stent was put in following his heart attack.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Officer Tommy Norman announced Friday that he had another successful surgery following his heart attack in March.

The officer, well known for his community policing, posted on Facebook that his surgery to put another stent in to help blood flow to his heart was a success.

Norman posted two pics after the surgery, one showing before the stent and after.

"Mind blowing," he said. "Thank you everyone for your prayers!"

When he spoke to us shortly after the heart attack, he said he began feeling pain in his left arm and chest but went to work. But by the time he got home he felt he had to go to the hospital.

"The cardiologist came in a few hours later and told me I had suffered a major heart attack with up to 95% blockage in my heart," he said.