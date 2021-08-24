One dead after vehicle, motor scooter crash in Benton

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are investigating a crash that left one man dead.
According to police, officers responded to Military Road in front of Sonic just after 8 p.m. on Monday in reference to a vehicle and motor scooter crash.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Jeffrey Freeman of Sheridan, who was the driver of the motor scooter.
No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.