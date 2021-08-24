One dead after vehicle, motor scooter crash in Benton

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Jeffrey Freeman of Sheridan, who was the driver of the motor scooter. The investigation is ongoing.

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are investigating a crash that left one man dead.

According to police, officers responded to Military Road in front of Sonic just after 8 p.m. on Monday in reference to a vehicle and motor scooter crash.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Jeffrey Freeman of Sheridan, who was the driver of the motor scooter.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.