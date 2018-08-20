NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Homeowners often get frustrated when some of their trash is left behind or not picked up at all.

So, a few homeowners in North Little Rock want to know, what you should do or who you should call when that happens? 11 Listens went to get answers.

In North Little Rock, the sanitation department collects trash from 20-thousand households every week. "With that number, we're going to have some issues our goal is to take care of those issues as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Nathan Hamilton, Communications Director for the city of North Little Rock.

There's a list of reasons why garbage isn't picked up on the city's website. Hamilton said often times people simply forget to put their trash out. "Another reason might be if they put out some bulk items near an electrical pole the crane can't get down there to get it. Sometimes the rain fills up the trash can and our workers can't lift it up," said Hamilton.

If it exceeds 50 pounds or is larger than a 35-gallon trash can, Hamilton said they won't pick it up. But when people run into a problem there's often confusion over who to call, waste management or the city? Well, it varies depending on which city you live in. For instance, Benton and Bryant don't have sanitation services. Since North Little Rock takes care of its own sanitation, including garbage, bulk items, and yard waste, you'll need to call its sanitation department. And sometimes they may be able to loop back around and pick things up.

“It depends on the route if we have a big load that day we may not be able to get to it until the next day so sometimes weather plays a role so sometimes we're at the mercy of mother nature as well," said Hamilton.

You can always head to the city’s website at nlr.ar.gov to take a look at the do’s and don’ts for garbage pickup. Meanwhile, if you have an issue you need to be addressed right away call the city at (501) 371-8345.

