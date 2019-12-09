ARKANSAS, USA — A cancer diagnosis at any age is life-changing. But when a child is diagnosed with cancer, it can be even more difficult for the child and their families.

Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children in the United States.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the disease is more prevalent in the state than you might think.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, 100 new cases of pediatric cancer are diagnosed at Arkansas Children’s Hospital every year, and 250 children are in treatment for cancer at ACH at any given time.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital is “Going Gold” during September to spread awareness and raise money for childhood cancer treatment and research.

Gold is typically used as the color to represent childhood cancer.

If you would like to give to the Arkansas Children’s Foundation, click HERE to learn more.

