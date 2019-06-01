The Knitting for a Cause community project at the main branch of the Laman Library in North Little Rock usually knits hats for the homeless. But, it's switching gears to knit hats for the American Heart Association and Children's Heart Foundation.

It's part of the "Little Hats, Big Hearts" program, which celebrates American Heart Month, and raises awareness for congenital heart defect prevention.

"We make the little red hats to give to babies that have been born with heart defects and it's sort of a movement to raise awareness, for that," Shelby Reed said.

The group is collecting red yarn to make the hats and is also asking for volunteers' help.

They said even if you don't know how to knit, making these hats is easy enough that anyone can do it.