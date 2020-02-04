LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With all the restrictions right now, one business is bringing joy to your front yard.

Families across Arkansas are finding new trends to spread hope during the COVID-19 crisis, from sidewalk chalk art to “Yard Cards.”

"It's about helping people celebrate, especially in times like these,” said Amanda Campbell, owner of Card My Yard Little Rock.

Campbell’s business is a custom yard sign company.

Since celebrations of all sorts have been canceled, she’s noticed a boom in business, giving customers a way to still celebrate birthdays, events, or milestones of all sorts at home.

"Everything is kind of in chaos right now,” said Campbell. “We are doing a lot of birthdays.”

With an influx in business, Card My Yard has turned its attention to the ones working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Anyone working in hospitals right now are working long hours and they are exhausted," Campbell said.

Campbell said they've donated several signs to local hospitals, nursing homes, and other health care facilities.

The signs provide encouraging words like “Our Heroes Wear Scrubs,” “We Love Our Nurses,” and the simple saying, “Thank You.”

"It's great. You know, like I said, this is why we opened this business to spread joy,” said Campbell.

We reached out to many of these healthcare facilities to get their thoughts on the signs, but all were busy Thursday.

But one Briarwood Nursing Home employee reached out to Card My Yard Little Rock and said, “Our residents that could go to window smiled so big. It really boosted the staff's morale. I cannot thank you all enough.”

Card My Yard wants local hospitals and healthcare facilities to reach out to them. They want to donate even more cards.

You can contact them by visiting their Facebook page.

