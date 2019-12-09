NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's a family tradition at one church in North Little Rock. A tradition that just last year was impossible, is now growing.

We first introduced to you Reverand Eric Crowder-Jones seven months ago.

In February, the preacher had just celebrated his one year anniversary of freedom, after spending 18 years in prison for attempted murder.

Since his story first aired, "a lot of doors have opened for us," he said.

Including these doors, to the very church where he grew up. "I was here," he said. "I was born and raised in this church until I went to prison."

The church where he listened to his uncle, Reverand O.C. Jones preach. "He was my mentor," he explained, "my friend, my uncle, he was everything."

So, when the church became available last month, the younger Jones took the 92-year-old Jones back to take a look at the place he had called home for 57 years. A church that had fallen into disrepair in the years since his retirement. "His exact words to me," Jones remembered, "was man look at my legacy. Mmm. And he walked out the door with tears in his eyes."

The younger Jones took over the building, and within a week, returned it to what it once was. The first service was planned for this past weekend. O.C. Jones couldn't wait. "He lit up," Jones explained, "he was excited. It was his dream, to turn the key." But he never got that chance. Reverand O.C. Jones died a week before he could turn that key. But Crowder-Jones says. "He was still there," he said, "he saw it. Whether he's here Sunday or not, he saw it. He had peace and resolve that his legacy will continue."

If you'd like to check out Another Chance Ministries, they have bible study Thursday nights from 7 to 8. Sunday services are at 10:45 a.m.They're located right next to North Little Rock High School, at 22nd and Willow Streets.

RELATED: 'From pastor to prison and back': North Little Rock reverend's life changed behind bars