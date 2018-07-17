PERRYVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Preschool kids in Perryville showed up at the Milam Library to talk about problems.

More specifically, a big, red rock that proves to be a major obstacle for two characters named Biff and Bop.

In the children’s book, the two main characters enlist the help of all sorts of unusual little monsters to try and remove the big, red rock. It was a spellbinding book by Jes Stockham, that is all about collaboration and inclusiveness, and how going it alone can prove to be frustrating.

And it teaches an even tougher issue with some people, how to ACCEPT help. Another wonderful book for preschoolers that parents would do well to check out at your nearby CALS location.

By the way, the Milam Library in Perryville will celebrate its 25th anniversary Saturday at 1 p.m.

The party goes until 4, and promises to be fantastic because Libraries Rock!

