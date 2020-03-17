LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The schools are closed and that means no Reading Road Trip for THV11’s Craig O’Neill. But, that doesn't mean kids are without stories.

Now showing: The Virtual Reading Road Trip

Until further notice, we’ll start reading to kids on a daily basis to keep young imaginations working and to just simply have fun reading books with stories.

We all may be shut in, but our minds don’t have to be.

Enjoy book one, perfect for Kindergarten through 2nd grade: The Book Gluck

Gluck happens when you combine "good with luck"... you get “gluck.” We’d like to think that happens with the Virtual Reading Road Trip.

You can watch the virtual reading below.