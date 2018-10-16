LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The lead story on THV11 news? Nope. The book “Miss Nelson Is Missing” was published way back in 1977.

That could explain why all the second graders at Daisy Bates Elementary, practically knew it by heart. It was the featured book at the featured school on Craig O’Neill’s Reading Roadtrip, where Craig continues the mission to make reading a number one priority.

Daisy Bates used Craig’s visit to kick off their “one school one book” promotion. The whole school reads the same book. The whole point to is to create conversation around books and reading and well, the intent is obvious. The more reading can be reinforced at school, the better off the school.

Daisy Bates has a special bond with THV11. This was the same school that sent busloads of second graders to the THV11 studio, to read to THV11 employees. This was last May when we all took a book break.

Not a bad idea for schools, TV stations, families, or all of us.

