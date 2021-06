Police say that a pilot died after a plane crash at the Conway Municipal Airport on Friday, June 18.

CONWAY, Ark — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a pilot has died following a plane crash on Friday, June 18.

According to officials, the single engine aircraft crashed at the Conway Municipal Airport Friday.

The pilot was taken to a nearby hospital and later died due to the injuries sustained during the crash.

