Arkansans remember former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The community of Pine Bluff, as well as students, and staff at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been in mourning after the death of former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus, Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.

The university announced that he passed away on Saturday at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Davis was one of the longest-serving chancellors at any university in the state of Arkansas at the end of his two-decade tenure that ended back in 2012.