Here's how Watson Chapel improved school safety for upcoming year

The school district has spent more than $800,000 on security improvements since Feb. 2021 as school safety remains in the spotlight at Watson Chapel.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark — After a deadly school shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High last year, questions have circulated as to how leaders are maintaining a safe space for both students and staff?

Interim superintendent Tom Wilson has only been on the job for a few short weeks, but one of his biggest focuses is on school safety, which remains in the spotlight.

He said since February 2021, the district has spent more than $800,000 on security improvements alone.

“We have to keep looking at ways to protect our kids,” Wilson said.

Since that devastating day last March, leaders have dedicated a lot of time finding ways to keep things secure.

“We want to be as proactive as possible, so we want the best security systems. Camera systems [and] locking door systems,” Wilson said.

He said while the junior high and high school campuses have walkthrough metal detectors at certain entrances, every school principal has a metal detector wand.

“The principals can look for anything, you know, at times if they need to,” Wilson said.

In total, it’s about a $40,000 investment, Wilson added.

Another $276,000 went to hiring a security company known as Vigilant Force.

Wilson said a guard will be at every school in the district.

“They’ll be walking the halls of the campuses and talking to people and being outside,” Wilson said.

Additionally, the school invested $250,000 on new security cameras inside and outside of every building.

“Whether it’s a secretary, principal, or [school resource officer], if they see something out of the ordinary, or anything that looks strange, they can call attention to the head of security,” Wilson said.

As teachers and staff embark on a new and uncertain year, Wilson hopes parents at least feel at ease with the new and improved security precautions.

“One priority they have [are] safe schools, [and] a safe learning environment for the kids where those parents know when they drop their child off they’re going to be safe,” Wilson said.

Recently, voters approved a millage for a new high school to be built as soon as the new school year.