The Ouachita County Sheriff's Department have identified the child that was found near Highway 24 in Camden as well as another child after finding the body of the mother near an accident scene.

Originally, the department asked for the public's help identifying a child that was found near Harvey's Grocery near Highway 24.

According to a press release, deputies went back to the scene where the child was found. It was there they found a car that was laying on its side in a "deep ravine not visible from the roadway."

Deputies found the body of a deceased woman, who reportedly was ejected from the vehicle.

While searching the scene, a one-year-old was found fastened in a car seat inside the car. The child was alert and was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The child, which was between the ages of two and four was turned over to the custody of the Department of Human Services.

The article has been updated to include new information regarding the children and the accident. We removed the child's photo out of respect for the family.

