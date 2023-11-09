Police investigating report of possible 'active aggressor' at Premiere High School in North Little Rock

On Monday afternoon, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of at least one gunshot being fired inside Premier High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday afternoon, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of at least one gunshot being fired inside Premier High School located at 801 W. 29th Street.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and assisted in removing students from the premises before conducting searches throughout the school.

The building was safely cleared and no injuries were reported. Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department responded shortly after to initiate an investigation.

Parents with students enrolled at Premiere have been asked to come pick up their child/children in the north parking lot of the North Little Rock City Services Building located at 700 W. 29th Street.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident has been urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439. You can remain anonymous.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.