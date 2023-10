The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested three people on multiple drug and firearm charges after a search and seizure in Roland.

ROLAND, Arkansas — On Wednesday, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a search and seizure in the 16000 block of West Street in Roland, Ark.

Authorities said 25-year-old Kayla Beard of Roland, 64-year-old Charles O'Neal of Roland and 56-year-old Paula Smith were taken into custody on multiple drug and firearm charges during the investigation.