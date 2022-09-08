Pulaski County Veteran Services to host free event for Veterans

Pulaski County Veteran Services will host a free, open-to-the-public event on Saturday, which will help Veterans learn more about their services and benefits.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterans in the United States can lose thousands of dollars each month due to not accessing their benefits.

In order to help Veterans learn more about their benefits, Pulaski County Veteran Sevices will be hosting a Veterans picnic.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, August 13 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m.at 501 W. Markham St in Little Rock.

The event is free and is open to the public, and Veterans will be able to learn about various benefits and services that range from disability to transportation.

It will be a great opportunity to learn more about Veteran's benefits, all the while you enjoy food alongside the local community.