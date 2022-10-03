Arkansas drivers paying nearly $4 per gallon as rising gas prices impact supply chain

According to AAA, Arkansas drivers are now paying an average price of $3.90 per gallon as the rising prices are impacting consumers and supply chain workers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Each day, we're continuing to see gas prices increase not only in Arkansas, but around the entire country.

According to AAA, Arkansas drivers are now paying an average price of $3.90 per gallon.

That average is based off of regular unleaded fuel, you can only imagine the amount of money that it takes to fill up an 18-wheeler.

But, despite that higher cost, business hasn't stopped for the trucking industry according to Shannon Newton, Arkansas Trucking Association President.

"Unfortunately, under the circumstances where consumers are still driving. Consumers are still buying, we're just forced to pay those higher gas prices in order to move freight," she said.

The rising gas prices present a entirely different problem when it comes to fueling 18-wheelers.

According to Newton, most of the tanks are around 200 gallons which means drivers are paying close to $1,000 to fill up.

"The cost of filling up is astronomical, if you look at it as what it costs to stop and fill up their fuel tanks," she said.

But, while that number is impacting companies, it may not be as significant as you may think.

According to Newton, there are fuel surcharges in many of the contracts. While that's good news for the drivers, it doesn't mean that you won't still feel the pinch.

"We can't just put our head in the sand and act like this is not going to affect the everyday lives of consumers," she said.

That impact is already being felt by consumers like Josh Dunbar, who leads a local non-profit.

"The food prices have significantly gone up, just for the exact same foods that I've been buying for years now," he said.

Dunbar serves as executive director of River Valley Food 4 Kids, a non-profit that feeds over 1,000 kids a week. He's already noticed that food prices are doubling.

"Getting like a can of tuna. Oh my... it is, what used to be like $19, $20 is now closer to $35, $40," he said.

While he awaits a solution to the gas prices, Dunbar is having to get creative with the foods they're sending out.

"If we see those prices go down that means the quality of the foods can go up. That means that I'm able to feed more kids, and that just means that the future of Arkansas is better taken care of," he said.