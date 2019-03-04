UPDATE -- According to Fire Marshal Richard Setian, the fire was under control and no injuries were reported as of 6:25 p.m. on April 3.

Original Story -- The Russellville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m. on the second floor of Williamson Hall at Arkansas Tech University.

The building has stood on campus since 1940 and has regularly housed the Department of Parks, Recreation and Hospitality Administration, but the facility has not been occupied for the 2018-2019 academic year due to recent renovations.

According to Chief Joshua McMillian of the ATU Department of Public Safety, an appropriate perimeter has been established and there is no threat to life associated with the fire.

The fire department personnel are currently working to extinguish the fire.

More on this story as it develops.