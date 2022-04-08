Sandy Hook parents accuse Alex Jones of hiding millions of dollars in assets

Jones was questioned earlier this week in connection with separate litigation from Sandy Hook victims' parents.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in November 2021 and is related to a separate lawsuit involving Sandy Hook victims' parents.

Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is once again facing a lawsuit brought by parents of victims killed in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. That's according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The parents of two children, who were among the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in the shooting, are alleging that Jones tried to hide assets from them and the courts by fraudulently transferring millions of dollars to shell companies in order to defraud creditors.

The lawsuit, filed in Travis County District Court on Wednesday, reportedly alleges that the illegal transfers include $18 million paid directly to Jones, on top of an annual salary that exceeded $600,000 from 2018 until 2021. The payments allegedly began the same year that the Sandy Hook families filed defamation lawsuits after Jones called the shooting a hoax.

The lawsuit also reportedly alleges that Jones listed a "dubious" $54 million debt owed to PQPR Holdings, a company owned "directly or indirectly" by Jones, his parents and his children "through an alphabet soup of shell entities," according to the lawsuit. The suit reportedly states that the debt showed up three months after Jones lost an appeal in his bid to get the defamation lawsuits against him thrown out.

According to the Statesman's report, the parents are seeking a court order voiding the transfers and an injunction barring Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, from transferring assets in the future.

The parents involved in this latest lawsuit have already won their defamation cases against Jones. The Statesman reports that the cases are now proceeding to trials in Austin, set to begin on April 25 and in late July, to determine how much money Jones owes.

The April trial involves Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis. The July trial involves Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, parents of 6-year-old Noah Pozner.

Another individual, Marcel Fontaine, is also joining the parents in the lawsuit alleging the illegal transfer of assets. Jones's show "InfoWars" mistakenly identified Fontaine as a suspect in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida. A photo of Fontaine remained on the InfoWars website for 13 hours, and no correction was issued at the time explaining the mistaken identification, according to the Statesman.

A trial in the Fontaine matter is set for September in Austin.

Read more about the latest lawsuit in the Statesman's full report.

