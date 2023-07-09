Gov. Sanders calls special session to focus on tax cuts, Arkansas FOIA laws

Gov. Sarah Sanders on Friday announced a special session that will focus on tax cuts for Arkansans and reforms to the state's FOIA laws.

The governor announced that the special session will begin on Monday and will focus on three things: cutting taxes, "streamlining state government," and what she called "protections of [Arkansans'] freedom."

Gov. Sanders stated that tax cuts will be the main priority of the special session.

She acknowledged that two of the states that border Arkansas, in Texas and Tennessee, are no income tax states. She said that this makes it hard for Arkansas to be competitive as a result.

"The legislation that we're introducing will cut taxes even more than we did in the regular session," Gov. Sanders said.

The governor said that she plans to shave $250 million on personal income taxes, while lowering the personal income tax percent.

In addition to the tax cuts, Gov. Sanders shared that they plan to offer immediate tax relief in the form of one-time $150 payments to roughly a million middle class Arkansans, who are making less than $90,000 annually.

The governor said that they plan to create the Arkansas Reserve Fund, which will "be filled with $710 million," to help "phase out" income tax.

Gov. Sanders also shared that she plans to revise the state's FOIA laws, claiming that the laws are being "weaponized" by some.

"Some are weaponizing FOIA and taking advantage of our laws to hamper state government and enrich themselves," Gov. Sanders said.

She said that Arkansas's FOIA laws have been "largely unchanged" since they were signed into law, and pointed to the advancements in technology as one of the key reasons behind the reform.