Searcy man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child porn

A Searcy man who sexually abused boys for years has now received the maximum prison sentence for the production of child pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

A Searcy man with a history of sexually abusing young boys has been sentenced to prison Tuesday afternoon for the production of child pornography.

John Ronald Ord, 51, was sentenced to 30 years in a federal prison, which is the maximum sentence that is legally allowed. He was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release upon the completion of his prison time.

The Searcy Police Department began their investigation into Ord after a teen boy reported that Ord had been sexually abusing him for several years, dating back to 2012.Their investigation revealed that he had been preying on young boys for well over a decade going as far back as 1999.

Ord reportedly would provide the boys with drugs and alcohol before the sexual abuse.

Officials were able to obtain a search warrant for Ord's phone where he used a dating app to have a conversation with a 14-year-old boy and asked for a picture of his penis.

This led to him being charged with production child pornography in December of 2019.

He finally plead guilty two years later in December 2021.