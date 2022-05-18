Searcy man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child porn

A Searcy man with a history of sexually abusing young boys has been sentenced to prison Tuesday afternoon for the production of child pornography.
John Ronald Ord, 51, was sentenced to 30 years in a federal prison, which is the maximum sentence that is legally allowed. He was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release upon the completion of his prison time.
The Searcy Police Department began their investigation into Ord after a teen boy reported that Ord had been sexually abusing him for several years, dating back to 2012.Their investigation revealed that he had been preying on young boys for well over a decade going as far back as 1999.
Ord reportedly would provide the boys with drugs and alcohol before the sexual abuse.
Officials were able to obtain a search warrant for Ord's phone where he used a dating app to have a conversation with a 14-year-old boy and asked for a picture of his penis.
This led to him being charged with production child pornography in December of 2019.
He finally plead guilty two years later in December 2021.
At least 19 of Ord's victims have now been identified and five of them were present at his sentencing where they testified about the abuse that they experienced at the hands of Ord.