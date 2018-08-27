SEARCY, Ark. (KTHV) – The Searcy Police Department is looking for a woman wanted for dragging an officer with her car while trying to escape.

It happened on August 25, 2018 when the Searcy Police Department was called to the Walmart Supercenter for a shoplifting call.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Walmart employees who stated that 35-year-old Stephanie Carter, of Jacksonville, had taken items from the store and attempted to leave. Carter was arrested for theft of property. Carter also had her two juvenile daughters with her.

While the officer was waiting on a guardian to come get the juveniles, Carter slipped out of her handcuffs and ran to her car that was parked in the parking lot. The officer chased her and tried to pull her out of the car.

Carter was able to put the car in reverse and back her car up, pinning the officer and dragging him approximately 30 feet in the parking lot. The officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries and later released.

Carter was able to drive away leaving her two juvenile daughters behind. The vehicle was later located in Jacksonville without Carter.

Once Carter is located, she is facing the following charges: Aggravated Robbery, Escape, Battery, Aggravated Assault, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury, 2 counts of Theft of Property, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage.

