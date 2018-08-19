LONOKE, Ark. (KTHV) - The Lonoke Fire Department said a call about a fire at the 5th Street Apartment complex came in around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, August 18.

Lonoke Fire Chief, Justin Whittenburg, confirmed that one person died in the fire and others received multiple injuries. Later Saturday night, a second victim passed away -- the wife of the first victim.

The family of the second victim confirmed that it was their mother, Christina Paul.

Paul's children said they were able to be by their mother's side for hours before she passed away, and it's all thanks to people who helped as the fire swept through the apartment building.

"We received a call yesterday that the kids mom, Christine Paul, had been injured in an apartment fire," said Glenda Diamond, the stepmother of Paul's three children.

She said they're still trying to put the pieces together.

"One story was that someone helped pull her out of the fire. Another story was that she got herself out,” said Diamond.

If Paul was pulled out, they want to know who helped them have one last good-bye to their mother.

"Just bless y'all, bless y'all," sadi daughter Shyann Diamond.

The family said the first responders who assisted helped them more than they know.

"Thank you for all the help that y’all did to let us have just to a few more hours with her," daughter Rebecca Diamond said.

Their wish now is to deliver this message in person.

"The kids had a wonderful mama. She loved them. And I don't think that they would have had the closure or been able to process the grief as well," Diamond said.

If you have any information on who assisted, you can contact us on the THV11 Facebook page.

