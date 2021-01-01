x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Local

Approximately seven people shot at Fort Smith night club New Year's morning

Fort Smith Police responded to a call of shots fired at a local nightclub in the 3200 block of Towson Ave.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — At approximately 4:08 a.m. on Jan. 1, Fort Smith Police responded to a call of shots fired at a local nightclub in the 3200 block of Towson Ave. 

Upon arrival, approximately seven gunshot victims were discovered with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. 

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. 

If you have any information, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479-) 709-5100.

This is a develping story. Please check back for updates.

Related Articles