Approximately seven people shot at Fort Smith night club New Year's morning

FORT SMITH, Ark. — At approximately 4:08 a.m. on Jan. 1, Fort Smith Police responded to a call of shots fired at a local nightclub in the 3200 block of Towson Ave.

Upon arrival, approximately seven gunshot victims were discovered with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479-) 709-5100.