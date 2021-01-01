Approximately seven people shot at Fort Smith night club New Year's morning

FORT SMITH, Ark. — At approximately 4:08 a.m. on Jan. 1, Fort Smith Police responded to a call of shots fired at a local nightclub in the 3200 block of Towson Ave.
Upon arrival, approximately seven gunshot victims were discovered with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479-) 709-5100.
This is a develping story. Please check back for updates.