No injuries reported after fire at Sims BBQ on Geyer Springs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock Police Department, Sims BBQ on Geyer Springs was on fire Friday afternoon after a call came in just before 3 p.m.

When crews arrived, they reported flames coming through the roof of the restaurant.

The fire was put out within the hour and the fire marshal said in a statement that the fire did not seem "suspicious in nature" and had just arrived on the scene as of 3:45 p.m.

Crews are still handling the smoke and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.