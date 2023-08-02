Syrian man with Arkansas ties describes earthquake destruction in Syria, Turkey

More than 11,000 people have died after two powerful earthquakes and hundreds of aftershocks rocked Turkey and Syria.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people continue to dig through the rubble in Syria and Turkey, a Syrian man with Arkansas ties wants to help put things into perspective.

"That is now probably the worst in the history of the region," Syrian Emergency Task Force Executive Director Mouaz Mustafa said. "And the death toll continues to climb every minute."

One of the task force's programs is The Wisdom House Kindergarten, which started in Central Arkansas.

"It's a kindergarten that provides education and a safe place in food and transportation for children more than 120 in each class, that have been displaced by the war or lost their loved ones," Mustafa said.

The Wisdom House survived the earthquake, but lots of people did not.

"There are a lot of staff members and team members that have lost complete families on their extended family side," Mustafa said. "Two former students at the wisdom house perished alongside their extended family."

Munier Elkassem, a worker at The Wisdom House, said he and his family woke up to what sounded like thunder, but it was actually a massive earthquake lasting about 40 seconds.

He said he helped his elderly parents out of the house and walked away with no injuries, but in nearby towns, the devastation is worse.

Elkassem said he lost multiple family members in the quake.

"He describes that there was such damage in this town that like you couldn't even drive through the roads to get to the buildings," Mustafa said. "You had to park at the end of the town and then just walk."

The Wisdom House is now a shelter for everyone impacted by the earthquake with nowhere to go.

Moaz and Munier said they need a lot more help sent their way.

"What's really heartbreaking is that there's no aid, no UN aid is coming into this area," Mustafa said.

He's grateful for the handful of organizations working to save people from the rubble.

Their biggest requests are basic necessities like blankets, sleeping bags, and tents.